Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 930 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 1,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 9,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) opened at 108.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average of $133.51. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The company’s market capitalization is $9.98 billion.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.91 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 930 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/winslow-evans-crocker-inc-boosts-position-in-palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-updated.html.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Imperial Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vetr raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.21.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.