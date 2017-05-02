Whitbread plc (WTB) PT Raised to GBX 4,870 at Credit Suisse Group AG

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,550 ($58.75) to GBX 4,870 ($62.88) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($60.68) price target on shares of Whitbread plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Whitbread plc to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,340 ($43.12) to GBX 4,150 ($53.58) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Davy Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whitbread plc from GBX 3,735 ($48.22) to GBX 3,845 ($49.64) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.10) price target on shares of Whitbread plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitbread plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,156.81 ($53.67).

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) opened at 4027.00 on Wednesday. Whitbread plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,283.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,402.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.34 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,000.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,818.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 65.90 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Whitbread plc’s previous dividend of $29.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

In other news, insider David Atkins acquired 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,943 ($50.91) per share, for a total transaction of £56,187.75 ($72,547.13). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,814 ($49.24), for a total transaction of £205,078.78 ($264,788.61).

About Whitbread plc

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

