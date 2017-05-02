Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) opened at 185.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.74 and its 200-day moving average is $172.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.91. Whirlpool has a one year low of $145.91 and a one year high of $194.10.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company earned $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post $15.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

In related news, EVP Esther F. Berrozpe sold 6,234 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $1,102,420.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 600 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.61, for a total value of $107,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,378,785. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

