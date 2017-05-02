WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a C$24.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC cut WestJet Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.42.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) opened at 22.84 on Monday. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/westjet-airlines-wja-market-perform-rating-reaffirmed-at-raymond-james-financial-inc-updated.html.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.