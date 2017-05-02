Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.03 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) traded up 1.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 604,800 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.56. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, EVP Merrill Wall sold 19,052 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,020,615.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,781.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Don Garner sold 1,277 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,201 shares of company stock worth $9,496,939. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

