Wealthfront Inc. Buys 5,626 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $9,081,000. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 66.48 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 70.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on AbbVie from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.72 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 369,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,715,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 22,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $1,465,825.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,632.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,599 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,322. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

