Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.012 Million in Centene Corp (CNC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Centene Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Centene Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Centene Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Centene Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Centene Corp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) opened at 75.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.69. Centene Corp has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $75.57.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Centene Corp had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Centene Corp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Centene Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Centene Corp from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Centene Corp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 2,000 shares of Centene Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $137,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of Centene Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $301,815.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,436,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene Corp

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

