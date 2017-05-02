Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 497.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after buying an additional 2,307,519 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $195,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,057,262,000 after buying an additional 533,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $68,502,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $71,294,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) opened at 244.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $206.69 and a 52-week high of $253.80. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post $12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.80 to $185.08 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.21.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.58, for a total transaction of $57,019.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,655,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $29,276.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906 shares of company stock worth $214,055. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

