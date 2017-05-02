Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $136,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) opened at 48.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business earned $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $53.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Teresa Wynn Roseborough purchased 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

