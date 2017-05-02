Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 22,835 Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Taubman Centers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) opened at 64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 618.56% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm earned $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 22,835 Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/wealth-enhancement-advisory-services-llc-buys-shares-of-22835-taubman-centers-inc-tco-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on Taubman Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.