Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 146.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) opened at 63.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

In other Tyson Foods news, COO Noel W. White sold 116,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $7,285,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

