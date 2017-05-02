Washington Trust Bank Has $514,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 247,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at 24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 54,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,368,001.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $328,096.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

