Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stake in CBRE Group Inc (CBG)

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in CBRE Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 29,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) opened at 36.25 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Gil Borok sold 36,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,279,988.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $2,952,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,691,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,175 shares of company stock worth $5,784,723 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

