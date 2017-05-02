Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Position Decreased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 53.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 202,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 47.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $62.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company earned $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/washington-trust-bank-reduces-stake-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.34.

In related news, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $85,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,492 shares in the company, valued at $96,583,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $74,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,478,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock valued at $888,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.