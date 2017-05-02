Mylan (MYL) Stake Reduced by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Investment Services Inc. WI boosted its position in Mylan by 15.8% in the first quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mylan during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Mylan by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mylan by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,050,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 433,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Mylan by 14.0% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) opened at 37.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.14. Mylan has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. Mylan had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business earned $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mylan will post $5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mylan in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on Mylan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, major shareholder Laboratories Abbott sold 44,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,830,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

