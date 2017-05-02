American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $2,463,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. held its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 149.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 79,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,428.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 129.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 114.73 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $116.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $114.44 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

