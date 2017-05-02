Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 72,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,967,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after buying an additional 187,579 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.99. 271,155 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

