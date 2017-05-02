Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.417 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 331,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 71,502 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 17,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 86.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post $4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, March 31st. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $79.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra bought 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,035,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,798,892.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Babiak bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

