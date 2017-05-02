W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. W W Grainger updated its FY17 guidance to $10.00-11.30 EPS.

Shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) opened at 189.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.90. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $188.35 and a 52-week high of $262.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 31,186 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.06, for a total transaction of $7,767,185.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph C. High sold 690 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.58, for a total transaction of $174,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,955.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,940 shares of company stock worth $8,712,647. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $114,153,000. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in W W Grainger by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 390,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,618,000 after buying an additional 249,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $44,851,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in W W Grainger by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,163,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded W W Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up previously from $226.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.11.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

