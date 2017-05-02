W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $197.93 and last traded at $198.28, with a volume of 3,779,146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.97.

The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $226.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.11.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 695 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.07, for a total value of $173,103.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph C. High sold 690 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.58, for a total value of $174,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,955.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,940 shares of company stock worth $8,712,647. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in W W Grainger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 7,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day moving average is $231.90.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

