W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) Short Interest Update

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,488 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 2,623,802 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other W.P. Carey Inc. REIT news, insider Mark M. Goldberg sold 18,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,346.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,193.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,091,000 after buying an additional 94,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,616,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,297,000 after buying an additional 115,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,146,000 after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,379,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter worth $46,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) opened at 63.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.87.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s payout ratio is presently 156.52%.

About W.P. Carey Inc. REIT

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

