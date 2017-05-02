Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Likely to Affect Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Share Price

Media headlines about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vonage Holdings Corp. earned a news impact score of -0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) opened at 6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 0.25. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Vonage Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $247 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage Holdings Corp. news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 414,913 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $2,506,074.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657,334 shares in the company, valued at $76,450,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antoine Jamous sold 150,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,184,965 shares of company stock worth $14,073,641 over the last ninety days. 14.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vonage Holdings Corp.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and communication solutions across multiple devices. The Company operates through two segments: Business and Consumer. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP) based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

