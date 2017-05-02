Volkswagen AG (VLKAY) Upgraded by Jefferies Group LLC to Buy

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Volkswagen AG (NASDAQ:VLKAY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen AG from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Volkswagen AG (NASDAQ:VLKAY) opened at 32.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

