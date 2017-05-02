Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.57

Press coverage about Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vishay Intertechnology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) opened at 16.55 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $571 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.37 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Zandman sold 53,105 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $859,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,905.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,412.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

