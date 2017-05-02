Visa Inc (V) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) traded up 0.04% during trading on Monday, reaching $91.26. 9,042,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. Visa has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $210.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 31,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,874,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,837. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visa stock. BLS Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 368,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $28,782,000. Visa makes up approximately 5.5% of BLS Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

