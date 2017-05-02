Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price target on Vipshop Holdings Ltd – and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop Holdings Ltd – from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Vipshop Holdings Ltd – from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on Vipshop Holdings Ltd – in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vipshop Holdings Ltd – in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) opened at 13.99 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

