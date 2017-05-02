Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €91.00 ($98.91) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on shares of Vinci SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on shares of Vinci SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC set a €81.00 ($88.04) target price on shares of Vinci SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on shares of Vinci SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, S&P Global set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on shares of Vinci SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci SA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.00 ($83.70).

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) opened at 78.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €73.90 and its 200-day moving average is €67.39. Vinci SA has a 12 month low of €49.93 and a 12 month high of €78.68. The company has a market capitalization of €43.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/vinci-sa-dg-given-a-91-00-price-target-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-analysts.html.

About Vinci SA

Vinci SA is a France-based company involved in construction and engineering. It designs, builds, finances and manages facilities such as transport systems, public and private buildings, urban developments, and water, energy and communication networks. It divides its business into two sectors: concessions and contracting.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.