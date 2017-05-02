VF Corp (VFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.65.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of VF Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of VF Corp in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of VF Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of VF Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of VF Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) traded down 3.13% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. 6,183,301 shares of the stock traded hands. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. VF Corp also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 1,792 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 127 put options.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. VF Corp had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. VF Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of VF Corp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,480,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,090,000 after buying an additional 2,740,485 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VF Corp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,208,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,458,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of VF Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,191,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,803,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VF Corp by 7.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,072,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,942,000 after buying an additional 77,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VF Corp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 731,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “VF Corp (VFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/vf-corp-vfc-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About VF Corp

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.