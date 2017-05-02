Very Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Share Price

News headlines about W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have trended very positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W. R. Grace & Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.51 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $82.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) opened at 69.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $80.56.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.57 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, Chairman Alfred E. Festa sold 80,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $5,759,234.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,004,767.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William C. Dockman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $431,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/very-positive-press-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-w-r-grace-co-gra-stock-price-updated.html.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.