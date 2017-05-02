BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.63

News articles about BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.63 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) opened at 57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $410.88 million, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 million. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BioSpecifics) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo International plc (Endo) for injectable collagenases for marketed indications and indications in development.

