Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.56

Headlines about Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) have been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westwood Holdings Group earned a news impact score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) opened at 55.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $450.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.39. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $63.99.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Westwood Holdings Group will post $3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.53%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc (Westwood) is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Advisory and Trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. Its subsidiaries include Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood Advisors, LLC (together, Westwood Management), Westwood International Advisors Inc (Westwood International) and Westwood Trust.

