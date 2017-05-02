Post Holdings Inc (POST) Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, April 18th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Post Holdings from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Post Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Post Holdings from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) opened at 83.16 on Tuesday. Post Holdings has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $89.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Post Holdings had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Post Holdings Inc (POST) Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/vertical-research-downgrades-post-holdings-inc-post-to-hold-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Post Holdings by 6.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Post Holdings by 45.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Post Holdings during the first quarter valued at $9,846,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Post Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Post Holdings by 11.3% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Post Holdings Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.