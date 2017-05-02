Vernalis plc (NASDAQ:VNLPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, “Vernalis Group plc is a research and development-stage pharmaceutical company based in Oxford, UK, which is developing drugs for the treatment of unmet medical needs such as cancer and inflammatory and infectious diseases. The main technology platform is inhibition of metalloenzymes which will be supplemented through the addition of externally-generated programs. “

Shares of Vernalis plc (NASDAQ:VNLPY) opened at 0.58 on Tuesday. Vernalis plc has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $152.64 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vernalis plc (VNLPY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/vernalis-plc-vnlpy-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Vernalis plc Company Profile

Vernalis plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial, which covers all areas relating to the commercial sale of pharmaceutical products, the manufacture and distribution directly related to that activity, and Research and Development, which includes all activities related to the research and development of pharmaceutical products for a range of medical disorders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vernalis plc (VNLPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vernalis plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vernalis plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.