Horizon Kinetics LLC Buys 693 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Horizon Kinetics LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,049,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,863,705,000 after buying an additional 5,406,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,072,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,602,775,000 after buying an additional 547,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,743,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,601,925,000 after buying an additional 7,388,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,966,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,557,638,000 after buying an additional 4,982,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,807,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,237,522,000 after buying an additional 3,960,191 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 45.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm earned $29.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.98 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Pacific Crest reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $28,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,649 shares in the company, valued at $456,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $543,333.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,182.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,769 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

