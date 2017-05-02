Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 10,083 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $509,897.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Alan Mateo sold 63,433 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $3,165,306.70.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Alan Mateo sold 5,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $248,561.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Alan Mateo sold 8,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $394,724.85.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Alan Mateo sold 3,748 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $165,661.60.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) opened at 54.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.67. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,540,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,214,000 after buying an additional 1,149,023 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,883,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,038,000 after buying an additional 1,651,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,445,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,940,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 41.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,285,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after buying an additional 668,595 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,279,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,095,000 after buying an additional 297,689 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

