Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.317 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,262 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) opened at 64.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $71.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business earned $21.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Vetr upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.36 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.62.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $66,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

