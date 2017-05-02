Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (VRX) Share Price

Media coverage about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) traded up 6.73% on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. 26,510,128 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $3.59 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 43.81%. The firm earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $272,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $32,460,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,034,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,825,280 over the last three months. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

