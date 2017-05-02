Unum Group (UNM) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News coverage about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unum Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 63 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) opened at 46.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Watjen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,430. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

