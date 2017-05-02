Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) opened at 120.44 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $139.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business earned $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post $8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, insider Steve Filton sold 10,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

