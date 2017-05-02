UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.65-9.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.94 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at 174.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $128.53 and a 12-month high of $176.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.65.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,735 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,545.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,310 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $861,866.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,004.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,148 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,249. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

