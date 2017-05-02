UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Reduced by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,960,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,486,000 after buying an additional 998,999 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at 174.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.68. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $128.53 and a 12 month high of $176.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company earned $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $2,387,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,086.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $2,563,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,957.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,148 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

