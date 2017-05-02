UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company earned $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY17 guidance to $9.65-9.85 EPS.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) opened at 174.59 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $128.53 and a 52 week high of $176.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $861,866.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,004.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $2,387,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,148 shares of company stock worth $7,620,249. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

