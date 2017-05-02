United Therapeutics (UTHR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average is $138.21. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $169.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.77. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 44.40%. The company earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post $14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

WARNING: “United Therapeutics (UTHR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/united-therapeutics-uthr-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-12-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $152,424.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402 shares in the company, valued at $169,333.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.92, for a total value of $196,970.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,240. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.