United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Watch Point Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 136.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at 118.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $96.89 and a 12-month high of $119.70.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company earned $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post $6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/united-technologies-co-utx-position-boosted-by-watch-point-trust-co-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Vetr downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on United Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on United Technologies from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.76.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 300 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $33,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,974.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 2,209 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $246,104.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,862 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.