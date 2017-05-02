Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has $825,000 Stake in Unilever NV (UN)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership held its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Unilever NV were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Unilever NV by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,971,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,030,000 after buying an additional 1,256,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever NV during the fourth quarter valued at $42,086,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in Unilever NV by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 15,248,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,117,000 after buying an additional 926,161 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever NV by 54.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,166,000 after buying an additional 693,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,215,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) opened at 52.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.85. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Unilever NV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Unilever NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Unilever NV Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

