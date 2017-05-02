Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Trading 7.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean Holdings traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 2,221,823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean Holdings from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, SVP David Speirs bought 4,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah E. Hayward sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $131,180.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,317.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,732 shares of company stock worth $1,600,833. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 48.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $682.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.61 million. Ultra Clean Holdings had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

