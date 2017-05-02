Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $469,000 Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI Corp were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in UGI Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 21,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in UGI Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in UGI Corp by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in UGI Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 22,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in UGI Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) opened at 49.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.61. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. UGI Corp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from UGI Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. UGI Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised UGI Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $4,082,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,441,657.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $946,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $6,242,390 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corp Company Profile

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

