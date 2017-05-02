UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.975 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of American Campus Communities worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,741,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after buying an additional 180,546 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $101,919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,923,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,830,000 after buying an additional 247,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,556,000 after buying an additional 78,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,095,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) traded up 0.21% during trading on Monday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,494 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm earned $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.61 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $212,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

