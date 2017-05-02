Harman International Industries Inc (HAR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Harman International Industries Inc (NYSE:HAR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Harman International Industries were worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harman International Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harman International Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $63,250,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harman International Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,829,000. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harman International Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,718,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harman International Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harman International Industries Inc (NYSE:HAR) opened at 111.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.88. Harman International Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harman International Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Harman International Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Harman International Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Harman International Industries Company Profile

Harman International Industries, Incorporated is engaged in the designing and engineering of connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers and enterprises, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions and connected services. The Company’s segments include Connected Car, Lifestyle Audio, Professional Solutions, Connected Services and Other.

