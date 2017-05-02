Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,216,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,187,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,925,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,470,000 after buying an additional 275,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,778,000 after buying an additional 81,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 702,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 185,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded down 7.31% during trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547,783 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $652.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.28.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm earned $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Synchronoss Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCR. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchronoss Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP David Schuette sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $28,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ronald Prague sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $36,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $863,867 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

